IAEA to begin inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities soon - Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expects that it will be able to begin conducting inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities in the near future as part of the agreements reached between the U.S. and Iran, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"What is undeniable is that we have an MoU. This MoU specifically indicates that the nuclear part of the memorandum will be supervised -- this work will be supervised by the IAEA. In order to supervise, we need to inspect. There is no other way. So the technical work has started. And we hope to be there soon," Grossi said.

Speaking about the territorial location of Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, the IAEA chief noted that, most likely, "it is where it was back in June 2025."

"That is widespread, the impression or idea that it is where it was back in June 2025. So most of it is in Fordow, but also some of it is in Natanz and some of it in Fordow. So this is the impression," Grossi said.

According to him, the first thing that needs to happen is that they have access to the material. The IAEA head recalled that during the last visit in June 2025, IAEA specialists "measured, weighed, and sealed all this material."