Another 27 families return to Azerbaijan's Khojavand

Today, the next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Khojavand city, Girmizi Bazar settlement, and Khojavand village of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district.

At this stage, 20 families (81 people) are being relocated to Khojavand city, 2 families (9 people) to Girmizi Bazar, and 5 families (17 people) to Khojavand village, totalling 27 families (107 people).

Previously, families returning to their homeland temporarily settled in various regions of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.