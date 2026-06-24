IDPs returning to liberated cities and villages of Karabakh

Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) totaling 244 persons (58 families) returned to a number of settlements in Khankendi city, Khojaly, and Aghdara districts today.

At this stage, 53 people returned to Hasanriz village, 53 people to Childiran, 23 people to Vangli village of the Aghdara district, 15 people to Hadrut, 14 people to Boyuk Galadara, 7 people to Ballija, 5 people to Badara, 5 people to Khanabad

The relocated families were citizens who had previously been temporarily settled in various regions of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The former IDPs returning to the native lands thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.