Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan never intended to put up with occupation

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the parade dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War held in Baku.

The head of state noted that President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan provided support to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani people, and the Azerbaijani Army from the first hours of the Second Karabakh War.

"His political and moral support gave us strength and inspired us," Ilham Aliyev said.

One year after the war, the Shusha Declaration was signed, elevating relations to the highest level – alliance, the Azerbaijani leader noted.

"The participation of Turkish servicemen in our military parade today is another manifestation of our unity," Ilham Aliyev said.

The state and people of Pakistan demonstrated support and solidarity with Azerbaijan during the 44-day Patriotic War, he added.

"Today, for the first time, Pakistani servicemen are participating alongside us at Azadlig Square. This is a manifestation of the unity of the peoples and armies of three countries – Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan," Ilham Aliyev said.

In the early 1990s, as a result of Armenia's occupation policy against Azerbaijan, approximately 20% of its territories fell under occupation. One million Azerbaijani citizens were turned into refugees and internally displaced persons, the Azerbaijani leader said. He recalled war crimes committed against Azerbaijanis, the Khojaly genocide, and the policy of ethnic cleansing.

"This did not break our will. Azerbaijan never intended to reconcile with the occupation," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state stressed that they raised the young generation in the spirit of patriotism and love for the Motherland.

"Patriotism and our moral qualities are among the main factors of our glorious Victory," Ilham Aliyev said.

By successfully implementing energy and transportation projects, Azerbaijan has become an indispensable country for many countries and a vast geography, the head of state said, emphasizing that, alongside all these factors, army building has always remained a priority issue.

Today, Karabakh and East Zangezur are being revived, the “Great Return” Program is being implemented, he added.