Ilham Aliyev: Zangezur Corridor to strengthen cooperation between OTS states

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the solidarity forum of non-governmental organizations of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States.

The head of state noted that today, the Turkic world is experiencing a period of renewed growth.

"The Karabakh Victory achieved five years ago is a source of shared joy and pride for the Turkic peoples. I am confident that the Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions, which are currently being rebuilt, and the Zangezur Corridor, once opened, will play an important role in advancing development and strengthening cooperation among the Turkic states," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that as the country currently chairing the Organization of Turkic States, Azerbaijan is working to strengthen public communication and engagement among the civil society institutions of the member countries.

"Azerbaijan is ready to launch joint grant competitions for NGOs with the member states of the Organization of Turkic States, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in the fields of history, culture, ecology, climate policy, and other areas, and to support projects that foster mutual communication," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that Turkic peoples are united by shared ethnic roots, history, language, culture, traditions, and values, which enables the Turkic states to act as a single center of power.