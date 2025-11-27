Iran and Russia to expand agricultural cooperation

Today, Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut received her Iranian counterpart, Minister of Agriculture Jihad Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, in Moscow, according to a statement from the Russian ministry.

The ministers discussed collaboration within international forums, including BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and agreed to establish joint agricultural research stations, as reported by the Iranian state news agency IRNA.

Both sides also explored further ways for deepening cooperation under the comprehensive strategic agreement signed by the presidents in the Kremlin in January 2025.

The meeting was attended by Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture's press service added.