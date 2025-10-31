Iran ready for nuclear program talks with U.S.

Iran has expressed readiness to negotiate with the United States regarding its nuclear program, but added that "inadequate demands" presented by Washington are currently an obstacle.

Iranian leadership is open to holding negotiations with the U.S. concerning its nuclear program, but considers the demands put forward by the U.S. to be a major impediment, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"We are ready to talk to address concerns about our nuclear program," Abbas Araghchi said.

According to the diplomat, it is still possible to reach a fair agreement, but the U.S. has set "impossible and unacceptable preconditions".