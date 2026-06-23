Iran restores air traffic over whole of country

Iranian authorities have fully restored air traffic over the western part of the country, permitting transit flights across its whole territory now, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization announced.

"The airspace of the western part of the country has begun operating 24/7 alongside the eastern part. In addition to domestic flights, the necessary conditions have been created for transit flights through the country’s airspace," the statement reads.

The organization said that all Iranian airports can conduct aviation in accordance with the conditions and stipulations specified in the country’s aeronautical rulebook.

Earlier, Iran’s civil aviation authority reopened the western part of the country’s airspace. Previously, flights were only allowed in the eastern part of Iran.