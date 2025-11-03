Iran retains enriched uranium stockpiles - IAEA

Iran still has almost all of its enriched uranium despite Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told the Financial Times.

"The damage was vast, but the assessment that we have is that most, if not all the uranium enriched at 60% - but also at 20, at five and at two percent - is there," Grossi said.

According to him, the material is still there, and although they are not ascribing any final end to it, it is clear that the mere existence of enriched material, at such a high level of enrichment and close to weapons-grade level, is a source of concern.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the country’s leadership was determined to continue enriching uranium for peaceful purposes and ruled out the possibility of discussing the future of its missile program.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The truce took effect on June 24.