Iran rules out talks with US

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani denied Monday claims that Tehran had sought to restart negotiations with Washington, declaring that Iran will not engage in talks with the United States.

In a post on X, he addressed reports suggesting that Iran had made new initiatives to negotiate with the U.S.

“We will not negotiate with the U.S.," Ali Larijani said.

In a separate post, Larijani also responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks on Iran, criticizing him for leading the region into chaos with “empty illusions”.

“He is now worried about further losses of American soldiers. With his own delusions, he has transformed the slogan ‘America First’ into ‘Israel First’ and sacrificed American troops for Israel’s lust for power," Ali Larijani said.

He further accused Trump of “making American soldiers and their families pay the price with new lies.”

