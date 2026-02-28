Iran attacks Saudi Arabia's oil industry

Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Saudi Aramco shut its Ras Tanura refinery following a drone strike, an industry source said on Monday, after Tehran launched strikes across the region in response to the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

The attack caused a small fire that was brought under control, the officials said. It was shut as a precautionary measure, Reuters reported.

The Ras Tanura complex, on the kingdom's Gulf coast, houses one of the Middle East's largest refineries with a capacity of 550,000 barrels per day and serves as a critical export terminal for Saudi crude.

The drone strike added to a wave of attacks on the Gulf, including on Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Manama and Oman's commercial part of Duqm. The strikes have paralysed major shipping hubs in the UAE and Oman and sent Brent crude futures surging roughly 10% on Monday.