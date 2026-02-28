Iran strikes at least six US military bases - report

Iran has struck at least six U.S. military facilities around the Middle East since the United States and Israel began attacking the country on Saturday, according to a New York Times analysis of satellite imagery, verified videos and statements by U.S. military officials.

Facilities in Bahrain, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, plus three sites in Kuwait, were hit on Saturday and Sunday. Several structures, including satellite communications equipment, were damaged or destroyed.

The sites hit include a key naval headquarters, formal U.S. military camps, air bases hosting U.S. forces and a naval recreational area. The extent of damage varies across locations.

On Saturday, Iran struck the headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Manama, Bahrain, destroying several structures. An analysis of satellite imagery taken of the headquarters on Sunday showed that two satellite communications terminals were destroyed. Several large buildings at the base were also destroyed or extensively damaged.

In Kuwait, satellite imagery captured on Sunday afternoon showed the roofs of structures in several different locations across Ali Al Salem Air Base had collapsed following reports of an Iranian attack the day before.

Videos and photos appeared to show that Iran struck the military base at Erbil International Airport in Iraq, which hosts U.S. forces, throughout Saturday and Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, satellite imagery showed four structures in one small section of the base damaged or destroyed. But fires appeared to continue to burn there into the early hours of Monday morning.

Satellite imagery of the Jebel Ali Port in Dubai taken on Sunday showed a plume of smoke rising from a large structure inside a fenced-off U.S. Navy recreational area.

U.S. officials said three service members were killed and five seriously wounded in a strike at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, though no visuals of that attack have emerged. The U.S. has not reported any deaths or injuries at the other five known locations.