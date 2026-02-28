Iran's new supreme leader to be elected soon - Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the election of the country’s new supreme leader may take place in a couple of days.

He confirmed that the constitutional machinery of succession was already turning.

"State institutes [in the country] are functioning, we have constitutional procedures. Probably, you will see the election of the supreme leader in a couple of days," Abbas Araghchi said.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, targeting the country’s major cities, including Tehran. Iran’s state television reported the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, announced that the governing council will assume the supreme leader’s duties until his successor is elected.