Israel: received remains do not belong to remaining captives

Israel said that remains returned from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday do not belong to either of the two captives still in the enclave.

The Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv said the remains were not of the two hostages who remain unaccounted for in Gaza - Ran Gvili and Sudthisak Rinthalak.

“The efforts to bring them home will not stop until the mission is complete - returning them for a proper burial in their country,” the statement reads.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office earlier said that “findings” were handed over by Red Cross teams to the Israeli forces inside Gaza.