Israel to hold talks with Lebanese authorities

Israel and Lebanon will send representatives to a committee monitoring a truce between the countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that his government will send a representative to a meeting involving Lebanese governmental and economic officials.

Netanyahu said he instructed Israel’s National Security Council “to send a representative on his behalf to a meeting with government-economic elements in Lebanon.”

“This is an initial attempt to establish a basis for a relationship and economic cooperation between Israel and Lebanon,” the statement reads.

Israel and Lebanon have never had diplomatic relations. Lebanon does not recognize Israel. The United States has pushed for direct talks between the two neighbours in a bid to stabilise the region.