Israel to open access to Egypt from Gaza

Israel will reopen the Rafah border crossing after it receives the three remaining deceased hostages from Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

According to him, Israel is “very close to completing” the process.

"We agreed that we will open the crossing after we receive all our hostages. We are very close to completing this process - it’s set to happen - and once that is completed, we will open the crossing," Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The PM noted that that, once all the hostages are returned and the crossing is reopened, he will be very happy to see Egypt allowing any Gazan who wants to leave through the crossing to do so, because that has not happened until today.

The Palestinian embassy in Egypt has pushed for the reopening of the crossing, which has been largely closed since Israeli forces entered Rafah in May 2024, to allow Palestinians residing in Egypt to return to Gaza.