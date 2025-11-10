Kazakh President arrives in Moscow for state visit

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Moscow for a state visit at the invitation of Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

"Moscow Garrison honor guard and military band formations greeted the distinguished guest at Vnukovo-2",

Akorda reported.

First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov headed the Russian delegation receiving President Tokayev. The national anthems of Russia and Kazakhstan were performed by a military brass band.

The Kazakh President's state visit to Russia will last two days.