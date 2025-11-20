Kazakhstan may restore direct flights with Armenia

According to Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Kazakh airlines may begin operating direct flights to Armenia, but an important condition must be met.

Zhumangarin emphasized that the reinstatement of direct flights is a very important issue, noting that these flights had been previously available but now they are suspended.

"The problem is that service at the Yerevan airport is very expensive",

Serik Zhumangarin said.

According to the minister, it costs 65 per passenger, while a ton of jet fuel is 1,248. He underscored the necessity of subsidies at these rates, subsidies are necessary, and the issue is being discussed.

"Both SCAT and FlyArystan are ready to open flights under these conditions",



Zhumangarin added.