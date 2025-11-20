Kazakhstan suspends participation in Conventional Armed Forces Treaty

Kazakhstan has officially suspended the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe of November 19, 1990.

The presidential decree, dated November 17, 2025, terminates Kazakhstan's obligations under the 1990 arms control agreement without specifying justification for the decision.

The Treaty originally established limits on the volume of conventional weapons for 16 NATO members and six Warsaw Pact states. Moscow suspended its participation in the agreement back in 2007, citing NATO's attempt to circumvent the established limits, the alliance's new conditions, and the lack of ratification of the adapted version of the Treaty, signed at the 1999 Istanbul Summit.