Lavrov and Bayramov to discuss Russia-Azerbaijan relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov are set to hold talks in Moscow on Friday, where they will discuss bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

"The parties plan to discuss the status and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as exchange views on the most pressing aspects of the regional and international agenda",

the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russian-Azerbaijani relations are "developing steadily in the spirit of friendship and good neighbourliness", with joint work built on equality, mutual respect", and consideration of each other's interests, the ministry noted.

Moscow views the visit as part of continued political dialogue and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan.