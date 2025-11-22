Marco Rubio hails current talks on Ukraine as most productive

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said ongoing negotiations for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal were “meaningful” and “productive.”

Rubio told a press briefing in Geneva that the first session of the meeting was built on extensive input from all parties.

"We’ve had probably the most productive and meaningful meetings so far in this entire process since we’ve been involved, from the beginning,” Rubio said.

According to him, the sides had a very good work product that was already built on a foundation of input from all the relative parties involved here, and they were able to go through some of those items now point by point.

"Our teams are – have now gone to their rooms as we’re working on some of the suggestions that were proffered to us. So we’re working through making some changes, some adjustments, in the hopes of further narrowing the differences," Rubio said.

The U.S. Secretary of State noted that the sides made good progress.