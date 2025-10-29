Media: Washington considers deploying international force to Gaza

The USA may deploy an international peacekeeping force to the Gaza Strip, according to the news portal Axios.

"US officials are secretly discussing a plan for deploying an international contingent with representatives of several countries, which they intend to announce in the coming weeks",

Axios reported.

According to reports, the plan is under development by senior U.S. military command. It will involve creating a special unit comprising Palestinian personnel and troops from Arab countries. The initiative would include training support from the USA, Indonesia, Egypt, and Jordan, with potential participation from Azerbaijani and Turkish military personnel.