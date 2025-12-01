Mirziyoyev inspects work at Jizzakh NPP

A plan for the future localization of the integrated nuclear power plant (NPP), being built to a Rosatom design, has been approved in Tashkent, according to the official website of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The President of Uzbekistan inspected plans to localize the production of construction materials required for the NPP, as well as the current on-site work, including excavation for the reactor buildings.

Mirziyoyev also examined a development plan for a new city near Jizzakh, designed to accommodate 10,000 future plant personnel and their families. The city will be located 16 kilometers from the power plant site.