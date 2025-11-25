Napoli overcomes Qarabag in Champions League

The match of the 5th round of the general stage of the UEFA Champions League between Qarabağ and Napoli took place in Naples.

Italy's Napoli earned a 2-0 home victory over Azerbaijan's Qarabag in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Azerbaijani and Italian teams met at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Qarabag showed their intent from the start, pressing high up the pitch, and Emmanuel Addai came close early on with a powerful low effort from distance that flew just wide.

Napoli managed to get a foothold in the game, but their typical patient build-up play did little to trouble the visitors until a David Neres overhead kick brought a spectacular save from Qarabag keeper Mateusz Kochalski.

Qarabag continued to threaten, with Addai having another shot deflected into the side netting, and a balanced opening half ended goalless.

Qarabag striker Camilo Duran tried his luck from a wide angle shortly after the break but keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic managed to hold onto the ball at the second attempt, Reuters reported.

The visitors conceded what looked a harsh penalty for what the referee saw as a foul by Marko Jankovic on Giovanni Di Lorenzo but Kochalski went the right way to deny Hojlund with a one-handed save.