Netanyahu: There will be no Palestinian state

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Palestinian sovereignty would pose an existential threat to Israel.

In an interview with Abu Ali Express, he emphasized that such a state should not be established even at the cost of normalization with Saudi Arabia.

"There will not be a Palestinian state. It's very simple: it will not be established",

Benjamin Netanyahu said.

According to Netanyahu, the war in Gaza has delayed Saudi-Israeli normalization.

"But the conditions must be acceptable to both sides...I know how to stand firm on our essential conditions and not endanger our security. And if this process ripens later on, excellent. And if not, we will safeguard our vital interests",

Netanyahu said.