New York's first Muslim mayor apponited

Zohran Mamdani has been elected mayor of New York City, becoming the first Muslim to lead the largest city of the U.S. He is set to become the city's most liberal mayor and youngest in generations.

Zohran Mamdani, an Uganda-born Democratic candidate, declared victory in the New York City mayoral race.

"On January 1, I will be sworn in as the mayor of New York City," Zohran Mamdani said.

In an address to his supporters, the newly-elected mayor pledged to make the megapolis a better place for the working people. Also, he said he will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like U.S. President Donald Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks.

"If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him. And if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump, it's how we stop the next one," Mamdani said.

He ran a campaign focused on affordability and social services, promising free buses, universal childcare, city-run grocery stores, rent-stabilized housing, and a plan to raise the minimum wage from the current $16.50 an hour to $30 by 2030.

"New York will remain a city of immigrants. A city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight, led by an immigrant," Mamdani said.

New York City is currently led by Eric Adams who initially vied for reelection as an independent candidate but, in September, he announced he was dropping his bid.