New gas field discovered in northeastern Iran

New gas field was discovered in northeastern Iran. It will allow the region to produce additional 3 mln cubic meters of gas per day.

A natural gas field was discovered in northeastern Iran. Yahya Feyzi, Executive Director of the Shahid Hasheminejad Gas Processing Company, said.

According to him, the field was named Toos. It is located 40 km from the Khangiran field.

Feyzi underscored the prospects that the discovery of this field brings.

"The new field will increase gas supplies to northeastern Iran by 3 mln cubic meters per day,”

– Yahya Feyzi informed.