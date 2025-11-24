Vestnik Kavkaza

New wave of ex-IDPs heads to Tazabina and Khanyurdu villages of Azerbaijan's Khojaly

The next groups of former internally displaced persons have been sent to Tazabina and Khanyurdu villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district as a part of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories following instructions from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The returning residents are families who had earlier been temporarily accommodated in dormitories, sanatoriums, and various administrative facilities across the country.

At this stage, 16 families, or 66 people, have been resettled in Tazabina, while 11 families, or 38 people, have moved to Khanyurdu.

