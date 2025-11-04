Over 1,100 trucks stuck at Upper Lars checkpoint

According to the North Ossetian government, over 1,100 heavy-duty trucks are stuck at the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border.

The agency clarified that there are no restrictions on the movement of transit vehicles along the Georgian Military Road.

"Currently, 1,150 heavy-duty vehicles are waiting their turn to cross the state border at the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint in the republic,”

– the press service reported.