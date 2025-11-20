Vestnik Kavkaza

Papuashvili: European bureaucrats angry with Georgia

Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili of the Georgian Dream party, stated that the EU is angry with the Georgian people.

 

"European bureaucrats are angry with the Georgian people because a country with a population of 3.7 million dared to full disclosure of European Union expenditures in Georgia",

Shalva Papuashvili said.

The parliamentary leader accused EU representatives of financing protest movements and systematically destabilizing Georgia through European budget allocations.

According to Papuashvili, Brussels does not need an independent Georgia that has its own interests and "stands on its own feet."

 

