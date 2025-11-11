Putin and Tokayev holding talks in Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are holding talks in the Kremlin.

The two presidents will discuss in detail and as part of broad delegations the entire agenda of bilateral relations, primarily trade and economic cooperation.

The Russian leader said at talks with his Kazakh counterpart that Russia and Kazakhstan actively working in international arena.

"We are taking our relations to an even higher interstate level. We cannot help but be pleased," Putin said.

According to him, around 100% of settlements between Russia and Kazakhstan are conducted in national currencies now.

"We have achieved that almost 100% of settlements are made in national currencies, which is a great joy for us since it creates conditions of stability for economic participants," Putin said.

Companies from Kazakhstan are expanding their operations and actively working in Russia, he said, adding that the countries in this area have good prospects because there are planned projects worth "tens of billions of dollars if you calculate in dollar terms."

"We actively work internationally and are members of our regional organizations," Putin said.

The head of state noted that Russia is striving to further develop relations with Kazakhstan.