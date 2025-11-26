Rasht-Astara railway construction start date set

Construction on the Rasht-Astara railway line is expected to begin in the second half of March 2026, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran and Executive Director of Iran Railways Jabbar Ali Zakeri said.

"About 95% of the land required for this railway in Gilan Province has already been acquired, with an average of 3 km being purchased each week. Iran expects to complete land acquisition by March 20, 2026," Zakeri said.

According to him, a Russian company is conducting studies related to railway construction on the acquired land, and construction is expected to begin thereafter.

The construction of the Rasht-Astara railway is being carried out as part of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC). Agreements to implement this project were finalized in 2023.