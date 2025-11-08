Russia, Iran consider container line between Caspian ports

According to Dagestan's government, Russian and Iranian officials are exploring the establishment of a container shipping route connecting Dagestan's Makhachkala port with Iranian Caspian Sea terminals.

The proposal was discussed during negotiations in Dagestan involving Deputy Prime Minister Rizvan Gazimagomedov and Russian maritime transport chief Andrey Tarasenko. The talks were held as part of the minutes of the meeting of the Permanent Russian-Iranian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

A potential shipping consortium and maritime trade concession were also reviewed as mechanisms to expand bilateral cargo transportation. The Iranian side has expressed interest in such cooperation.

It should be noted that cargo transportation between Russia and Iran is not limited to sea. Last year, the volume of road freight traffic between the two countries increased by almost 13%. On November 8, 2025, the first freight train from Russia arrived at the dry port near Tehran.