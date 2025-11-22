Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia and Azerbaijan meet in World Chess Championship final

The Azerbaijani chess players won the medal at the World Women's Team Chess Championship in Spain.

The Azerbaijani team and the FIDE team (from Russia) met in the final of the prestigious tournament.

Russia was represented at the championship by Leya Garifullina, Alexandra Goryachkina, Kateryna Lagno and Polina Shuvalova.

The Azerbaijani team included Ulviya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Gulnar Mamedova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Ayan Allahverdiyeva. Captain Ilaha Gadimova, coaches Nijat Abasov and Gadir Huseynov.

In both matches, the FIDE team won 3-1 and 2.5-1.5, claiming the gold medal.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team took second place at the World Cup for the first time in its history.

