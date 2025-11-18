Russia and U.S. discussing new settlement plan for Ukraine - report

The United States is working on a new plan to end the conflict in Ukraine in consultation with Russia, the Axios news website reports, citing sources.

According to a U.S. official, the White House has been "secretly working in consultation with Russia to draft a new plan".

"The 28-point U.S. plan is inspired by President Trump's successful push for a deal in Gaza," Axios reported.

Axios notes that US Special Presidential Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff "is leading the drafting of the plan and has discussed it extensively with" Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential representative.