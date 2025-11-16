Russia and USA preparing new Putin-Trump meeting

The meeting between the presidents of Russia and the USA will occur once the necessary conditions are met, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, stated during a November 17 briefing.

Moscow remains committed to establishing necessary conditions for bilateral talks as soon as possible.

"It is difficult to predict when these conditions will be met. Although, of course, we are all interested in these conditions being met sooner rather than later",

the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Both Washington and Moscow have repeatedly issued statements confirming our understanding that any summit should be productive, and the effectiveness of the summit is a result of scrupulous in-depth study",

Dmitry Peskov reported.

The leaders previously met in Alaska on August 15, marking their first encounter in years. Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump were scheduled to hold their next meeting this fall in Budapest, but it was ultimately cancelled at the initiative of the US side.