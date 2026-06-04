Russia expects meeting on South Caucasus to take place in Baku or Yerevan

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has said that Moscow anticipates the next ministerial meeting in the "3+3" format will be held in either Baku or Yerevan, with diplomatic talks on the matter ongoing between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We expect the next ministerial meeting to take place either in Baku or Yerevan. As we understand, negotiations on this matter are ongoing between our Azerbaijani and Armenian colleagues",

Galuzin stated.

According to Galuzin, Russia supports the full lifting of transport blockades in the South Caucasus and hopes Georgia will also participate in the platform.

In mid-May, the Russian diplomatic mission again stressed the importance of reviving the "3+3" format for addressing regional issues.

The platform envisions cooperation between three South Caucasus countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia - and their three neighbours: Russia, Iran, and Türkiye. Tbilisi does not currently participate in the format.