Russian grain and fertilizer shipped from Azerbaijan to Armenia

A new transit shipment of Russian grain and fertilizer destined for Armenia departed from Azerbaijan's Bilajari station on June 4, heading toward Boyuk-Kesik.

The train carried one car with 69 tons of fertilizer, along with five grain cars: three loaded with wheat (210 tons) and two with barley (140 tons).

Since the start of these transit deliveries, over 29,000 tons of grain, more than 6,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat from Russia have passed through Azerbaijan en route to Armenia.