Russian grain exports gain 11 percent

Russia’s exports of grain and leguminous crops increased by 11% to over 61 mln tons in the 2025-2026 season, United Grain Company (OZK) reported.

Amid persisting macroeconomic pressure, adverse weather conditions, and geopolitical instability exacerbated by the conflict in the Middle East and affecting the key sales region, Russian exporters demonstrated a high degree of adaptability.

"Robust shipment volumes enabled Russia to reaffirm its leading position in the global grain market and secure the top spot in wheat exports for the sixth consecutive year with a total of 47 mln tons. <...> Russia’s share of global wheat trade stood at 21%," the report said.

Egypt, Turkey, and Iran were the largest importers of Russian grain products during the season. Turkey showed the most significant growth as Russian exporters increased grain shipment volumes to the country 2.4-fold.

Specifically, wheat shipments rose from 3.4 mln tons to 7.5 mln tons during the 2024-2025 season, while corn shipments increased from 551,000 tons to 1.3 mln tons.

Barley exports grew eightfold to 876,000 tons, according to the report.