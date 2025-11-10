Russian tourist dead as bus crashes into truck in Egypt

At least two people, including a Russian tourist, have died after a coach full of tourists smashed into a truck near a beach resort in Egypt.

Some 36 other passengers, including 27 Russian tourists, were injured in the devastating crash near Hurghada on the Red Sea coast.

It is believed that 24 of the passengers on board were foreign tourists, and that some of them were left severely injured following the incident.

The two deceased have been confirmed as the Egyptian coach driver and a Russian tourist on board.

Local authorities said they received reports that the coach belonging to a Red Sea tourism company had collided with a heavy truck in the early hours of Tuesday. It had reportedly set off from Hurghada and was travelling North across the country.

The cause of the crash is not yet known and is currently under investigation by Egyptian authorities.