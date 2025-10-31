Strong earthquake strikes Iran's Kermanshah province

Residents of the western Iranian province of Kermanshah felt a 4.7-magnitude quake at 2:55 PM local time (2:25 PM Moscow time), according to the National Seismological Center of the Institute of Geophysics at the University of Tehran.

The epicenter was located 22 km from the Ghasr-e-Shirin district in Iran and 10 km from the Khanaqin district in Iraq, with the hypocenter at a depth of 10 km.

Fortunately, no casualties or significant damage were reported in either Iran or Iraq, the National Seismological Center of Iran added.