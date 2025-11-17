Tehran considering Russia mediation in renewing IAEA cooperation

Iran is ready to consider mediation efforts by Russia and China to restore its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Kamal Kharrazi said.

Earlier, Russia, China and Iran held trilateral talks on the Iranian nuclear dossier. Later, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had two phone calls with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which they discussed Tehran’s engagement with the IAEA and the Iranian nuclear program.

In October, Iran suspended the implementation of the Egypt-brokered agreement with the IAEA.