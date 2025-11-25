Tehran interested in food cooperation with Moscow

The Iranian Minister of Agriculture says that Iran is interested in becoming a regional hub for food cooperation with Russia.

Iran wants to become a regional food hub and plans to achieve this goal with Russia's assistance, Iranian Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezaljeh reports.

"Given the availability of transport corridors and open seas, Iran can become a hub for the exchange and supply of food products to countries in the region, while also meeting some of its own needs through trade with Russia,”

– Gholamreza Nouri Ghezaljeh said.