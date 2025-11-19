Tehran sees no conditions for talks with Washington

There are currently no negotiation processes between Iran and the United States, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

Responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's comments regarding talks with Tehran, the spokesman emphasized that given the U.S. track record of failing to fulfill its commitments and its tendency to impose demands, there is no logical basis for engaging in negotiations at this time.

"There is no process of negotiation between Iran and the United States. As the foreign minister [Abbas Araghchi] has said many times, talking to a side that does not believe in mutual respect and takes pride in military aggression against Iran has no logical justification," Baghaei said.

The statement comes a day after Trump said that a process had begun to hold discussions with Iran on the nuclear issue and expressed a desire to reach an agreement.