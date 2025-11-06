Trump: I'm open to dialogue with Iran

Iran has requested the USA to lift sanctions, US President Donald Trump confirmed during a press conference at the White House.

"Iran has been asking if the sanctions could be lifted. Iran has got very heavy UЫ sanctions, and it makes it really hard for them to do what they'd like to be able to do",

Donald Trump said.

"And I'm open to hearing that, and we'll see what happens, but I would be open to it",

Trump added.

The announcement follows Trump's recent one-year extension of the national emergency declaration authorizing sanctions against Tehran.