Trump envoy Kushner arrives in Israel

U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has arrived in Israel for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on implementing the U.S. plan to end the Gaza war, a source familiar with the matter says.

Kushner is expected to meet with Netanyahu tomorrow, Reuters reported.

Trump announced a 20-point plan in September to end the two-year-old war in the Palestinian territory, starting with a ceasefire that came into effect on October 10 and the handover of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The next phase of the ceasefire is supposed to see the standing up of a multinational force that would gradually take over security inside Gaza from the Israeli military.