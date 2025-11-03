Trump expecting Syria's al-Sharaa in Washington

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit the White House on November 10 to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

“I can confirm that that meeting will be taking place here at the White House on Monday," Leavitt said.

She described the meeting as part of Trump’s diplomatic outreach to promote global peace.

Trump and Sharaa met in Saudi Arabia in May, the first encounter between the leaders of the two nations in 25 years.

Moreover, it will be the first Washington visit by a Syrian president in 80 years.