Trump invites Netanyahu to White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited to Washington by US President Donald Trump, according to a statement from the Israeli leader's office.

According to the statement, the invitation was made during a telephone conversation between the two heads of state that took place "recently."

"The US President invited the Prime Minister to a meeting at the White House in the near future."

Netanyahu's office reported.

During the talks, the leaders emphasized the significance of, and their dedication to, disarming the Hamas movement and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip.

Another subject of conversation was the "broadening of peace agreements" with Middle Eastern countries.