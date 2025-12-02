Türkiye's inflation cools to lowest

Inflation in Türkiye eased to its lowest in four years in November, official data showed, with both annual and monthly readings coming in below expectations, primarily due to food prices.

Annual consumer price inflation cooled to 31.07%, down from 32.87% in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The figure is now at its lowest level since November 2021, when it was 21.31%.

Month-over-month, inflation stood at 0.87%, falling below 1% for the first time in 30 months. In October, consumer prices rose 2.55% compared to the previous month.