Turkey and U.S. achieve progress on F-35 issue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said there have been positive steps on the issue of Türkiye’s acquisition of F-35 fighter jets.

On the F-35 issue, the Turkish leader noted his last meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump led to "good steps” on this matter.

"I hope their promises will be fulfilled and we will be stronger with F-35 jets,” Erdogan said.

Erdoğan also expressed optimism for a lasting truce between Pakistan and Afghanistan, urging both sides to show restraint.

According to him, the Turkish foreign minister and intelligence chief would be part of a delegation to Pakistan this week to resolve issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan.